Remember when: 1922

• The front page of this week’s paper featured an architect’s rendering of the “new residence of Lewis A. Parke (sic) near Blackburn Church, Sewickley Heights.” The house, designed by Ingham & Boyd and then under construction, was to have five bathrooms and a 12-car garage on the grounds. Park’s former estate was purchased by industrialist and Heights resident G. Whitney Snyder in the 1960s to prevent the Quaker Valley School District from using it as the site of a new public school. The land became part of what is now known as Sewickley Heights Borough Park.

• The Sewickley School Board sold a piece of property near Broad and School streets to the Atlantic Refining Co. — now known as Sunoco — for the construction of a gas station. The board originally bought the land with plans to expand the school’s playground. An editorial noted that “there is some satisfaction in having outside interests appreciate the value of Sewickley frontage and the soundness of an investment in good buildings in Sewickley when so many of our own citizens have been unable to readjust 40-year-old conceptions of ‘the Village’ and its business possibilities.”

However, the new gas station was not without its controversy. The plans called for two new throughways to be built for the station’s customers. Resident James A. Stinson represented the cause of concerned parents, writing “… the Sewickley School Board would … deliberately place two grade crossings or ‘death traps’ right in the pathway of hundreds of our school children” by selling the property.

• The Sewickley Junior Auxiliary sent a donation of more than a hundred Christmas toys and dolls for children of Lille, France, which was still rebuilding after World War I. The group enjoined residents to contribute clothing and other goods to further their efforts on behalf of the McAll Mission, a relief organization founded by the Rev. Robert Whitaker McAll in the 1870s to help the struggling workers of France.

• The Sewickley Board of Trade appointed a “Hallowe’en Celebration” committee to plan the holiday’s events. “The plans so far made include a celebration, with a parade, prizes for children’s costumes (but none for adults) and band music and dancing for the Hallowe’eners…Following the parade will be the judging of costumes, and after that music by the band for the delight of listeners and of those who want to dance.”

Melanie Linn Gutowski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.