Remember When: 1920

Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 6:00 AM

In the news this week 99 years ago:

• The front page of the Herald featured an image of the first well drilled by the Hartle Farms Company, “the pioneer in the Sewickley oil field’s new development.” An article reprinted from the McKeesport Gas Journal stated “That Sewickley has an oil field is a positive fact; that Sewickley is going to have a greater field is almost a certainty.” The article went on to describe the Sewickley field as stretching from just above what is now the borough of Sewickley through Haysville. Hartle Farms was then drilling in Sewickley Heights.

• The Sewickley Amusement Company’s new theater in Coraopolis was to open March 29 “and, like the Sewickley theatre, will be used for the showing of the best class of films.” The auditorium would seat 800 people on leather-upholstered seats and feature “the latest Sebring pipe organs.” The Sewickley theatre was to undergo redecoration at a cost of $1,000 starting this week.

• The U.S. Army advertised recruiting events for the 1st Field Artillery. “Pay your taxes in manhood as well as in money,” the ad read. Members would be paid $1.75 to $5 for one night of service per week, depending on rank, and would also get access to the Hunt Armory in Pittsburgh, where they could ride one of “over 100 fine horses” that were available for use. Walker’s Drug Store at Broad and Beaver streets served as a recruiting office three evenings per week.

• Last week, the Sewickley Valley Branch of the League for Equal Suffrage held its last meeting and was formally disbanded, having completed its work with the passage of the 19th amendment. Former members immediately formed the Sewickley Women Voters’ League in its stead. While membership of the new organization was small, it was expected to grow as the women who had supported the suffrage movement joined up.

Tags:Sewickley