Register to vote until 2 p.m. at the Sewickley Public Library

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 11:30 AM

Lynn Preisser, left, of Sewickley and Ellie Siegal of Bell Acres are set up to register voters Tuesday morning at the Sewickley Public Library. They are members of the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh and are at the library until 2 p.m.

Lynn Preisser (left) of Sewickley and Ellie Siegal of Bell Acres are set up to register voters Tuesday morning at the Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St.. They are members of the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh and are at the library until 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 general election. More information about registering to vote can be found here .

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.