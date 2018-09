Register for upcoming post-polio syndrome webcast

Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 2:09 PM

The Pennsylvania Polio Survivors Network will be presenting a live webcast: “The Best of PPS and Something Brand New” with Dr. Richard Bruno, author of “The Polio Paradox” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley (formerly The DT Watson Home), 303 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley.

For more information and to register contact papolio webcast@gmail.com or call 724-283-5814.