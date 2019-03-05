QV’s Huang seeded third in 200 IM at states

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Members of the Quaker Valley-Sewickley Academy combined boys and girls swimming and diving teams are seeded for the PIAA Class AA championships March 13-14 at Bucknell University.

Freshman Isabel Huang, the WPIAL champion in the girls 200-yard individual medley, is the third seed in the event at states. She also is the seventh seed in the 100 backstroke.

The QV girls 400 free relay heads to states as the No. 30 seed.

On the boys side, sophomore Simon Iwanonkiw is seeded 19th for the boys diving competition, while senior Kieran Ragoowansi is the No. 27 seed in the 100 breaststroke.

Quaker Valley travels to home of Punxsutawney Phil

Following its loss to section rival New Castle in Saturday’s WPIAL 4A championship game, the Quaker Valley boys basketball team (20-4) found out it would make the trek north by northeast to Punxsutawney for a first-round matchup against District 9 champion Clearfield (13-10).

The Friday contest is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will take on either District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt (22-3) or WPIAL No. 5 Ringgold on March 12 at a site and time to be determined.

New Castle, per its WPIAL-title victory, hosts District 10 No. 3 Titusville (18-5) on Friday at North Allegheny.

Palmer gearing up for bowling regionals

Senior Leighanna Palmer will represent Quaker Valley at the Western Region singles bowling tournament Friday at North Versailles Bowl.

She qualified for regionals based on her No. 1 finish in regular-season average (165.74 for 27 games) for the WPIBL’s West section.

Palmer tied for 37th at the WPIBL singles championship Feb. 21 at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls, and she opened with a series-best 174 game. The standings were compact as she was just 32 pins from the top 20.