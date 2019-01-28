QV hockey hopes to take down Mars in Monday matchup

Monday, January 28, 2019 | 1:33 AM

The Quaker Valley hockey team has won two in a row and will challenge Mars on Monday in a PIHL Varsity AA game at 7 p.m. at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale.

The Quakers are 4-10-0-1 (fifth place, nine points) in the Northwest Division standings. They scored a combined 12 goals in wins over Shaler (5-4, Jan. 14) and Armstrong (7-3, last Thursday).

Dylan Roebuck scored a hat trick against Armstrong to give him 11 goals on the season. Joshua Bemis owns a team-best 14 goals, and he added to his total with two goals against the River Hawks.

Mars is 13-3 in the Northwest Division, second to Pine-Richland (14-0) in the standings.

Panthers seek to stop two-game skid

The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team is favored to get back into the win column Monday against Cornell after a pair of losses to Section 1-1A leader Rochester (49-48) and second-place Quigley Catholic (46-39).

Rochester is 9-0 in section play, Quigley is 6-2, and the Panthers are 5-3.

Eden Christian and Vincentian Academy are tied for fourth in the standings at 4-4.

Cornell has struggled offensively all season, scoring just eight points a game through 16 games played.

Sewickley defeated Cornell 76-5 when the teams met Jan. 3.

QV girls basketball set for rematch with Hopewell

The Quaker Valley girls basketball team hosts Hopewell on Monday at 7:30 p.m. as it hopes to put itself in a stronger position for the WPIAL 4A playoffs.

The Quakers have suffered losses in three of their past four Section 2-4A games and are 3-5 in the standings, one half game ahead of Ambridge for fourth.

Every team in the section is still alive for the playoffs, as New Castle and Hopewell both are 2-7. QV edged Hopewell 44-41 when the teams met Jan. 3.

The Quakers have an advantage over New Castle if a head-to-head tiebreaker would be needed. QV swept the season series from the Hurricanes.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.