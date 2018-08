Quaker Valley’s K-9 students go back to school

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 | 12:39 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Students arrive for the first day of school at Edgeworth Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Third-grader Liam Parkes takes a bite of his breakfast pizza on the first day of school at Edgeworth Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review First-grader Gia Randazzo (middle) digs through her backpack as she and other students make their way to their lockers on the first day of school at Edgeworth Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review First-grader Fiona White balances her school supplies as she walks through a sea of fellow students on her way got class on the first day of school at Edgeworth Elementary on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Previous Next

Edgeworth Elementary students were greeted with smiles, high-fives and words of encouragement from teachers and staff on the first day of school Wednesday.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.