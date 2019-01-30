Quaker Valley wrestling opens WPIAL AA tournament Wednesday

Despite the frigid temperatures gripping the area, the WPIAL Class AA and AAA team wrestling tournaments are on as scheduled Wednesday evening.

Quaker Valley, as the Section 2-AA champion, will host three matches. The Quakers take on Valley while Laurel faces Elizabeth Forward. Both matches will begin at 6 p.m.

The winners will return to the mat in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

The AA semifinals and championship matches will be Saturday at noon and 2 p.m., respectively, at Chartiers-Houston High School.

QV edges New Castle in overtime

It was closer than the first time, but the Quaker Valley boys basketball team topped Section 2-4A rival New Castle on Tuesday in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Trib HSSN WPIAL 4A rankings.

The game went into overtime, but the Quakers came away with a 70-67 victory to complete a season sweep of the Hurricanes.

QV, New Castle and Ambridge now are in a three-way tie for the section lead with 7-2 records.

The Quakers have won four in a row since their only two losses of the season. They visit Hopewell Friday and host Blackhawk next Tuesday before their rematch with Ambridge on Feb. 8.

Ambridge meets New Castle on Feb. 9.

Sewickley Academy hockey edged by Fox Chapel

The Sewickley Academy hockey team lost a close 6-4 game to Fox Chapel on Tuesday.

The Foxes scored into an empty net with six seconds left to finalize the victory.

The teams now are tied for fifth place in the Varsity A North Division at 7-8 (14 points).

The Panthers have suffered setbacks in three straight games after winning three of four.

Matthew Hajdukiewicz had two goals to lead Sewickley Academy, while Andrew Beck and Jackson Paul each tallied a goal. Henry Meakem, Will Duggan and Tommy Gordon assisted on scores for the Panthers, and goaltender Thomas Sykes made 27 saves.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.