Quaker Valley wrestling in mix for section title

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 11:00 AM

The Quaker Valley wrestling team will challenge for the Section 2-AA championship Wednesday with a pair of matches at Freedom High School.

The Quakers and Keystone Oaks come out of the 2B subsection. QV will face host Freedom, and Keystone Oaks will take on Laurel. Both semifinal matches are set for 6 p.m.

The winners will meet for the title, and the losers will face each other for third place at 7:15 p.m.

The four teams competing at Freedom already are in the field for next week’s WPIAL tournament.

The winner of the fifth-place consolation between Hopewell and Beaver, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Beaver High School, also will punch its ticket to WPIALs.

QV bowling teams continue section matches

The Quaker Valley bowling teams continue WPIBL West Section action Wednesday afternoon against Hampton at Fair Oaks Lanes in Ambridge.

The Quaker boys are 4-3 heading into Week 8, one game behind Nazareth Prep (5-2) and three behind section leader Moon (7-0). The top two teams qualify for the WPIBL team tournament Feb. 13 at Nesbits Lanes in Plum.

The QV girls are 2-5 in section play. They sit in fourth, one game ahead of Hampton in the standings.

Senior James Havens leads the Quaker boys in average at 166.06 through 18 games bowled.

On the girls side, QV’s Leighanna Palmer, a senior, leads the West Division in average at 173.24 through 21 games. Her 225 game earlier this season also is the best in the section.

Panthers to host nonsection Kiski School

The Sewickley Academy boys basketball team steps away from section competition Wednesday for a game against the Kiski School at the Events Center.

The Panthers enter the game 8-4 overall and are coming off a 92-37 rout of Mohawk in Section 3-2A action last Friday.

Sewickley Academy hopes to build more momentum heading into its section contest with Shenango (6-10, 4-4) on Friday. Shenango is in fourth place in the section, one game ahead of Laurel (3-5) and one game behind South Side Beaver (5-3).

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.