Quaker Valley wrestling advances to WPIAL semifinals

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 7:57 AM

The Quaker Valley wrestling team is moving on to the WPIAL Class AA semifinals at Chartiers-Houston High School.

The No. 3 Quakers picked up a pair of victories Wednesday evening at home. QV breezed past Valley, 57-16, in the first round and then topped Elizabeth Forward, 48-30, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, set for noon Saturday, the Quakers will take on Freedom. The Bulldogs advanced by dispatching both Washington, 59-18, and No. 2 Burgettstown, 42-36.

The other semifinal will have 12-time defending WPIAL AA champion and top-seeded Burrell against No. 4 Beth-Center.

Cold weather doesn’t halt swim meet

Despite the cancellation of school because of the frigid temperatures and the wind chill advisory in effect, the Quaker Valley/Sewickley Academy swim meet against Central Valley set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Sewickley Valley YMCA will go on as scheduled.

The Quakers hope to pick up two Section 2-AA victories and post several qualifying swims while preparing for the Midwestern Athletic Conference meet Feb. 8 and 9 at Moon High School and the WPIAL championships the week of Feb. 25.

The teams also hope to bounce back from nonsection losses Tuesday at Carlynton. The Quaker boys fell 95-45. On the girls side, Carlynton scored a 97-72 win.

Panthers to clash with top-ranked Pioneers

The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team will play Thursday against West Greene.

The nonsection game, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., now is at 3 at the Sewickley Academy Events Center.

West Greene, the No. 1 team in the Trib HSSN WPIAL 1A rankings, is 17-1 overall and is riding a 16-game winning streak since a 13-point early-season loss at 4A Southmoreland.

The Panthers come into the game 9-4 overall. A 65-13 victory Monday at Cornell got Sewickley Academy back in the win column after two straight setbacks.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.