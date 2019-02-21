Quaker Valley wrestlers set for PIAA Southwest Regional

Conner Redinger (132), John Rocco Kazalas (145), Patrick Cutchember (160), Geoff Magin (195), Justin Richey (113) and Brad Fadeley (285) will represent Quaker Valley Friday and Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.

Redinger and Kazalas captured WPIAL championships last Saturday, and Cutchember and Magin finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Wrestling at IUP begins Friday at 1 p.m. with 112 preliminary bouts on four mats and concludes with the quarterfinals and first round of consolations starting at 5.

Saturday’s matches start at 10 a.m. in the second round of consolations. The consolation finals, fifth-place matches and finals – 42 bouts in all – will begin at 5:45 p.m.

The top six from the regional advance to Hershey for states March 7 to 9.

Quaker Valley girls continue WPIAL journey in quarterfinals

Fresh off of Monday’s 41-38 upset of No. 4 Freeport, the Quaker Valley girls basketball team resumes WPIAL 4A tournament play with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Elizabeth Forward on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at North Hills.

Elizabeth Forward, the Section 3 champion, improved to 16-7 overall Monday with its 51-42 first-round victory over Knoch.

Quaker Valley’s win over Freeport was its fourth in a row. The Quakers (13-9) also won four in a row at the end of December, and the streak included a pair of triumphs to capture the St. Joseph holiday tournament.

Sewickley Academy hockey to wrap up slate

The Sewickley Academy hockey team concludes its Varsity A regular-season schedule Thursday against Blackhawk at 6:45 p.m. at Brady’s Run Park Ice Complex in Beaver Falls.

The Panthers are 8-9 and tied with Fox Chapel for fifth place in the North Division. The Foxes suffered a 7-2 loss to North Hills on Tuesday to conclude its campaign at 8-10.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots as the top eight from the division qualify.

Blackhawk is tied with Beaver Area for the division’s eighth playoff berth and can clinch with a win against Sewickley Academy.

