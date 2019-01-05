Quaker Valley to collect books for local children

Saturday, January 5, 2019 | 6:33 AM

The Quaker Valley School District and their HSA/PTAs are supporting The BookStop program, a project of the Western Pennsylvania Early Literacy Team, which encourages school districts to collect new or gently used books for distribution to children in the community at various neighborhood sites.

After a successful launch last year, the program distributed over 1,200 books to local children and families and is currently seeking donations for distribution in the summer.

Donations of gently used or new books, with a preference for books and genres appropriate for infants through young adults, will be collected at Edgeworth and Osborne Elementary Schools, Quaker Valley Middle School and Quaker Valley High School Jan. 14 to 18.

Questions can be emailed to crofta@qvsd.org, mellettb@qvsd.org or quiggs14@hotmail.com.