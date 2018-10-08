Quaker Valley receives $20,000 state grant for police officer

Monday, October 8, 2018 | 1:57 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley Middle School

Quaker Valley School District is among the school districts in the region that were recently awarded school safety grants, according to a news release from state Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Ambridge.

Quaker Valley received $20,000 for a school police officer, Matzie, whose district includes Leet and Leetsdale, said.

“No kid should be afraid to go to school. We need to do all we can to make our schools safer. This money is a good start,” Matzie said in a news release. “There are steps we can take – trained officers we can put in place, programs we can implement – that we know work. But there is a financial cost. This state funding takes some of that burden off of local taxpayers. Most importantly, it puts us on the right track to making our schools, and our kids, as safe as possible.”

The grants are awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Safe Schools Targeted Grants program. A total of $8.4 million in competitive grants has been awarded to prevent and reduce violent incidents in schools, purchase safety and security-related equipment and provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers.

“Parents must feel safe sending their kids to school, and students deserve a safe and healthy environment where they can grow, learn and succeed,” said state Department of Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said in a news release.. “This targeted funding helps schools secure the resources they need to provide a safe environment and builds on the Wolf Administration’s commitment to students and teachers across the commonwealth.”