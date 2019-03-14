Quaker Valley reaches agreement with teachers’ union

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Quaker Valley High School Quaker Valley High School

The Quaker Valley School Board voted Tuesday to approve the contract with the Quaker Valley Education Association (QVEA), the union representing 157 teachers in the Quaker Valley School District.

“We thank the teachers for great collaboration, and we are thrilled to reach an agreement where teaching and learning continues to grow in our schools and communities. We are grateful to the QVEA leadership team for an amicable and professional process and thank the teachers for their dedication to the children of Quaker Valley,” says Quaker Valley Superintendent Tammy A. Andreyko in a press release.

Union members ratified the contract March 1. The new contract includes:

• 2 percent annual increases. In prior years, 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent was typical.

• 193-day teacher calendar; the prior contract included 196 teacher days. These days are captured through the removal of spring conferences beginning in 2020, and by removing one in-service day. This provides minimal loss to teacher professional development, and no loss of instructional time for students.

• The teachers will continue to pay 10 percent of health-care costs, which is one of the highest contributions among school districts in Allegheny County.

“District officials made us aware of the financial challenges that they faced and we were happy to do our part. QVEA is proud to have a long-standing partnership with the District and School Board that is based on transparency, trust, and mutual respect. We’re pleased to have reached consensus on this new four-year contract,” said QVEA President Jeff Sebastian.

“Quaker Valley has the best teachers, and we are thankful for their leadership. This contract reflects salary increases below the state index; a lower amount than agreed upon for decades. With this contract the teachers have shown they empathize with the financial challenges facing public schools, while also demonstrating a willingness to work with the District to remain committed to our common goals,” adds School Board President Sarah Heres.

The agreement is valid July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2023.

