Quaker Valley police to host safety expo with mother of Sandy Hook victim

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 3:15 PM

Quaker Valley Police Officer Aaron Vanatta will welcome three national experts to discuss school safety Thursday and Friday at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh South, Meadows Casino, 212 Racetrack Road, Washington.

Michele Gay will present “Beyond Tragedy: Response and Recovery in a School-based Crisis.” Following the loss of her daughter, Josephine, in the Sandy Hook School tragedy, Gay travels across the country sharing her message of inspiration, recovery and school safety education and advocacy.

Jermaine Galloway will present “High in Plain Sight.” This workshop covers alcohol and drug clothing, alcoholic energy drinks, alcopops, alcohol and drug concealment methods and containers and drug paraphernalia. This session will identify common stash compartments that can be used to hide weapons inside everyday-clothing containers and other items, in addition to the impact on traffic safety.

Retired Lt. Col. Dave Grossman will present “Safe Schools and Healthy Students,” addressing new killers in the 21st century, important drills that nobody practices, violent visual imagery, reality vs. fantasy, and video games that are more dangerous than movies.

The event is for all law enforcement, treatment and recovery professionals, school administrators, teachers, pastors, counselors, coaches, and anyone interested in school safety.

For more information, visit www.friendsofsafeschools.org.

