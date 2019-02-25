Quaker Valley plays waiting game for state playoffs

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 3:13 PM

The WPIAL 4A girls basketball playoffs resume Monday, and a win by Elizabeth Forward against top-seeded North Catholic would put Quaker Valley in the PIAA playoffs under the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format.

The top seven qualify for states from WPIAL 4A.

The Quakers fell to Elizabeth Forward in the quarterfinals last Thursday.

If Elizabeth Forward is not able to defeat North Catholic, a win by the Trojanettes in the finals also would clinch a spot for QV in the state tournament.

Sewickley Academy boys move into semifinals, clinches berth to states

Sewickley Academy’s focus in the WPIAL 2A boys basketball playoffs is squarely on Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with No. 2 Serra Catholic.

But the No. 3 Panthers (13-8) also know they are locked into a spot for the PIAA tournament that’s set to begin next week.

They punched their ticket to states with a 47-44 victory over Jeannette on Friday at Canon-McMillan.

If Sewickley Academy beats Serra, Jeannette also qualifies. The top six from 2A advance.

Hockey teams ready to battle for Penguin Cup titles

The PIHL Penguin Cup playoffs are set.

Quaker Valley, the No. 5 team from the Varsity AA Northwest Division, will face South No. 4 Hempfield in a play-in game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.

The winner will take on North No. 1 Pine-Richland in the quarterfinals March 4. The title game is March 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Sewickley Academy finished as the No. 5 team in the Varsity A North standings and will take on South No. 4 South Park on Monday at 8:30 p.m. at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon.

The winner meets either North No. 1 Montour or South No. 8 Greensburg Salem in the quarterfinals March 4 at the Mt. Lebanon Ice Center.

The championship game is March 19 at the Lemieux Sports Complex.

Tags:Sewickley