Quaker Valley names new superintendent

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 5:51 PM

Quaker Valley High School Previous Next

Quaker Valley board members Thursday hired longtime North Allegheny administrator Tammy Andreyko to serve as the district’s next superintendent.

Andreyko, 49, of Franklin Park, will assume the district’s top job Aug. 6, earning an annual salary of $168,000. School board members unanimously approved a five-year contract with Andreyko at a special meeting May 31.

“We’re just excited,” board President Sarah Heres said. “She knows the Sewickley community. She’s from around here and is familiar with it. This is an exciting step in her career. It’s a great fit.”

Andreyko has worked for 21 years in the North Allegheny School District where she currently serves as the assistant superintendent overseeing curriculum and instruction. She holds a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh and a superintendent’s eligibility letter from Gannon University in Erie.

“I am so thrilled to work with the staff and the families of this community,” she said after the vote.

Andreyko will replace Heidi Onkek, who announced in January that she would resign at the end of the school year.

Board members in June will appoint an acting superintendent who will serve the district between Ondek’s departure and when Andreyko begins.

At Quaker Valley, Andreyko’s first goal is to work closely with Ondek to ensure a smooth transition while continuing “to move the mission and vision of this district forward,” she said.

She also plans to learn as much as she can about the community, the district and the proposed high school project, as well as “great initiatives” already underway in Quaker Valley, like Project Zero.

“I want to spend time in the community, to spend time with the faculty and to spend time with the young people and to find out what it’s all about to them and to build upon the successes that have been here for years and years as we move into the new era,” Andreyko said.

During her years at North Allegheny, Andreyko said she’s met a lot of people and built great resources that she plans to continue to tap into while at Quaker Valley.

As far as what her first day will look like, that’s still to be determined.

“The plan really is to create a learning environment where young people want to be, they want to learn, they are safe,” she said. “I want teachers to feel creative and empowered to prepare students for life after graduation, whatever that may be,” she said.

Board members hired the Allegheny Intermediate Unit to conduct a search for Ondek’s replacement. That process, they said, was about focusing on the district’s goals and who is the best fit for the district right now.

More than 400 people took part in a community survey.

About two dozen candidates applied for the job. The nine-member board, as a whole, conducted interviews, Heres said.

Andreyko stood out for a number of things, including: “Her depth of experience and her education, her strong interpersonal communication skills,” Heres said. “She has extensive curriculum experience and a commitment to keep the mission and vision.”

Board Vice President Robert Riker offered similar sentiments.

“It’s an extremely tough act that you’re following here, but I could not be more confident or happy to have you here,” Riker said to Andreyko.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Tags:Quaker Valley