Quaker Valley graduate plans race to benefit vets

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Rob Veltre, a 2014 Quaker Valley graduate, is organizing the 8th Brave American Classic 5K & 10K Races & 1 Mile Walk to benefit the Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness (bouldercrestretreat.org).

The races and walk will begin at 9 a.m. March 9 at St. Stephen’s Church, 405 Frederick Ave. The cost is $25 in advance or $30 on race day for the 5K, $35 in advance or $40 on race day for the 10K and $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event for the walk. Chip timing will be provided by ChronoTrack for the 5K & 10K.

Medals will be given to the top three male and female overall finishers and the top 3 male and female finishers in age groups 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older in each race. To register, visit TINY.CC/8BACREG or email Veltre to receive a form at rveltre262@gmail.com.

Tags:Sewickley