Quaker Valley girls open WPIAL playoffs Monday

Monday, February 18, 2019 | 2:40 PM

The 13th-seeded Quaker Valley girls basketball team opens the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs against No. 4 Freeport on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at North Allegheny High School.

The winner will take on the winner of No. 12 Knoch and No. 5 Elizabeth Forward in the quarterfinals Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

QV (12-9) earned the final playoff spot from Section 2 when it defeated Ambridge in the section finale for both teams Feb. 7.

Hajdukeiwicz still among goal leaders in Varsity A

Matthew Hajdukeiwicz has 34 goals in 17 games and hopes to add to his total in Sewickley Academy’s regular-season finale Thursday against Blackhawk.

The Panthers are tied with Fox Chapel for fifth place in the North Division of PIHL Varsity A. Both teams are 8-9 (16 points).

Hajdukeiwicz’s goal total ranks second in Varsity A to Meadville’s Nicholas Frantz.

Frantz has 36 goals with three games left. Meadville hosts Deer Lakes on Monday and visits Freeport on Thursday.

Hajdukeiwicz also has nine assists, and his 43 points ranks him eighth.

Swimmers gearing up for WPIALs

Monday is the deadline for each WPIAL swimmer to declare in what individual events he or she will compete at the WPIAL championships Feb. 28 and March 1 at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Freshman Isabel Huang from the Quaker Valley/Sewickley Academy combined swim teams finished with four top-10 times on the WPIAL Class AA performance lists on WPIAL.org.

She has the top reported time in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 11.08 seconds) and ranks third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.51), fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.00) and ninth in the 100 free (56.22).

Each swimmer can enter up to two individual events and two relays at WPIALs or one individual event with three relays.

