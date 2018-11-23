Quaker Valley Concert Choir to kick off annual county holiday music series

Friday, November 23, 2018 | 6:33 AM

Members of the Quaker Valley Concert Choir perform on the Grand Staircase of the County Courthouse, Downtown, Tuesday, November 29th, 2011, as part of Allegheny County’s 44th Annual Holiday Choral Program. (Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review) KJH choral1201 2.jpg Neighborhoods photo

The Quaker Valley High School Concert Choir will kick off the 51st annual Allegheny County Holiday Music Program with a performance at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 on the grand staircase of the courthouse, 436 Grant St., Pittsburgh.

Performances will be held each weekday through Dec. 20. There will be twenty-nine performances by thirty-one local choirs, orchestras and bands in this year’s program. While each performance will be broadcast on the Grant Street side of the Courthouse so that downtown shoppers and workers may enjoy the concert, visitors are also welcome to come inside, take a seat and enjoy the holiday music provided by the local students.

Turner Dairy and Sarris Candies will provide refreshments and snacks for the school groups on the performance day.

Participating schools are asked to consider making donations of filled stockings or an unwrapped gift to The Holiday Project, a program that has provided holiday gifts to children and youth who receive services through the county’s human services system since the late 1960s.

Concert-goers are also invited to participate in the program. More information about the The Holiday Project , including suggested gifts, is available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/News-Events/Events/Holiday-Project.aspx.