Quaker Valley boys basketball team hopes to build on OT win over New Castle

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 3:54 PM

The Quaker Valley boys basketball team will make the trip to Hopewell on Friday for its Section 2-4A matchup with the Vikings.

QV, the No. 1 team in the Trib HSSN 4A rankings, is 14-2 overall and 7-2 in the section. It is tied with New Castle and Ambridge for first place.

The Quakers last played Tuesday when they topped New Castle in overtime for their fourth win in a row.

Hopewell is 4-15 overall and 0-9 in league play. The Quakers won the first meeting 67-24.

QV is 13-19 all-time against Hopewell.

Sewickley Academy boys basketball game moved

Friday’s winter weather and school cancellation has forced the postponement of a Section 3-2A game between the Sewickley Academy and Burgettstown boys basketball teams.

The game now will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sewickley Academy Events Center during the Hoops for a Cure event.

The Panthers, 9-7 overall, hope to put a halt to a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the section. OLSH leads the section at 10-0, South Side Beaver is in second at 7-3, and Sewickley Academy is third at 6-3.

Panthers fall to WPIAL 1A No. 1

The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team ran into a buzz saw Thursday afternoon in a 58-29 setback to West Greene, the No. 1 team in the Trib HSSN 1A rankings.

The Panthers now are 9-5 overall.

They hope to bounce back Saturday when they face Vincentian Academy at 1:30 p.m. at the Hoops for a Cure event at the Sewickley Academy Events Center.

The Panthers clinched a spot in the WPIAL 1A playoffs Monday with their 65-13 Section 1-1A victory over Cornell.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.