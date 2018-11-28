Quaker Valley board approves final land purchase for new high school

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 9:42 AM

Quaker Valley High School

Replacing its nearly-95-year-old high school has long been part of Quaker Valley School District’s plans for the future.

Those plans are one step closer to reality after the Nov. 27 school board meeting where the board approved purchase of the final parcel of property needed to build a new school.

The 13.75-acre parcel straddles Leet and Leetsdale and abuts the properties off of Camp Meeting Road the district bought in 2017 and 2018 as a site for the new high school. The cost of the purchase will not exceed $975,000 and will be paid from the proceeds of the $10 bond issued in 2017 that were floated to finance acquiring the land for the site.

“The need for a new high school has been clear for decades, but building a new facility on the current high school site is not an option,” said school board President Sarah Heres said in a statement. “There is not enough space to meet the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s recommendations and the updated floodplain maps of the current high school campus have made new construction extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

“We are so pleased that we’ve been able to come to an agreement with the seller for this parcel. This purchase is the last step in what has been an intentional, multi-phase land acquisition process that will enable us to address our long-standing high school facility challenges,” Superintendent Tammy Andreyko, said in a statement.

The new school will cost about $70 million, according to the district, and it may require voter approval in the form of a referendum to allow the district to borrow the money to build the school.

“In 2019, we look forward to engaging the community in a deeper conversation which ideally culminates in a new high school for the Quaker Valley community,” Andreyko said.

For more information about the project, visit this website: http://thefutureqvhs.com/

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.