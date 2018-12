Quaker Valley alum earns graduate degree from Harvard

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 4:09 PM

Jacklyn (Jackie) Marie Persuit, a 2009 graduate of Quaker Valley High School and 2013 graduate of Boston University, has earned her master’s degree in mathematics for teaching from Harvard University.

Jackie has been teaching math at Needham High School since 2013. She currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts.