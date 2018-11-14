Pulitzer Prize-winning drama ‘Wit’ opens in Ambridge on Nov. 30

Ambridge’s Iron Horse Theatre Company will be staging “Wit” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Margaret Edson in November and December.

The play is directed by Tom Mirth and features Amy Ellefson, Harley Allen, Tyrrelle Blakely, Sarah Brunner, Lydia Gibson, Kate Mihelarakis, Michele Morris-Donner, Scott Reinard, David Santiago and Joseph Sible.

The play is about an English professor who has spent years studying and teaching the poetry of John Donne. The professor, Vivian Bearing, is diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer and during the course of her illness and treatment for it, she reassesses her life and work. It was awarded the 1999 Pulitzer for drama.

“It is an amazing and important play that people will definitely walk away talking about,” Iron Horse founder London Cain of Glen Osborne said in an email.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15th with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 9.

Tickets are available now at ironhorsethreatrecompany.com or by calling 724-263-0075. General admission tickets are $15 and seniors and students pay $13.

The Iron Horse is located at 348 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.