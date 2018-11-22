Public bench donated in honor of late Sewickley resident

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review A memorial bench is pictured Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Sewickley’s Wolcott Park.

Sewickley officials have accepted the donation of a public bench in memory of former Sewickley resident Tess Senay Raynovich, who passed away six years ago in a car accident.

Raynovich was 20 years old at the time of her death.

The bench, which will go at the corner of Broad and Beaver streets near the J. McLaughlin clothing store, was donated by the nonprofit Tess Senay Raynovich Art & Earth Fund. A proposal letter for the bench donation, signed by Raynovich’s mother Nancy Kirkwood, explained that the donation is part of the Tess is Love Bench Project, an initiative designed “to bring eco-friendly, artistically inspired benches where needed.” Designed by Landscape Forms, the bench is made of recyclable materials.

The Art & Earth Fund has already purchased a bench for the Art House, a community space in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood started by artist Vanessa German. In its proposal letter, the organization requested that the Sewickley bench be placed at 514 Beaver St.

“Tess lived most of her life just a few blocks from this site. Also, the site had previously had a bench which we remember getting a great amount of use by people waiting for a bus or families eating ice cream, etc.,” the letter read.

At a Nov. 13 meeting, Sewickley council members chose to accept the donation and locate the bench approximately 300 feet away from its proposed location, citing the relatively narrow width of the sidewalk at 514 Beaver St.

Councilwoman Christine Allen spoke favorably of the idea to locate the public bench near a bus stop. Port Authority’s number 21 bus stops at the corner of Broad and Beaver streets.

In an email, Kirkwood said that the bench would likely be installed by spring 2019, at the earliest.

The idea for the bench, Kirkwood added, came from Art & Earth Fund board member Diana Schwab, “who noticed that some benches had been removed from bus stop locations.”

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.