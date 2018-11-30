Project to improve Route 65 traffic flow completed in Sewickley

Friday, November 30, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review The intersection of Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) and Broad Street in Sewickley on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

A project to improve traffic signal timing at three different intersections in Sewickley is complete, according to borough officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The state provided half of the funding for the effort through its Green Light-Go program.

Sewickley council President Jeff Neff said in an email that the project involved the three intersections along Route 65 in Sewickley at Chestnut, Broad and Walnut streets. All signaling devices were replaced and timing changes (made) to increase efficient traffic flow.

At its November meeting, council members said the Green Light-Go project is complete.

PennDOT Press Secretary Erin Waters-Trasatt told the Sewickley Herald that construction finished up in June. The work, she said, included installation of an adaptive control system that uses video cameras to detect traffic and adjust signal timing based on real-time traffic demand.

“The project also included installation of uninterruptible power supply (also known as battery backup), which will allow traffic signals to continue operating during a power outage,” Waters-Trasatt said in an email.

In 2016, Sewickley was one of 109 municipalities to be granted a portion of the $12 million allocated by the state to improve traffic flow and safety, according to a news release. The borough received $206,969 and had to match this amount with its own funds.

The Green Light-Go program, established in 2014, is currently on its fourth funding round. Thirty-nine traffic signal projects in Allegheny County have received state money so far, including 16 during the current 2017-18 fiscal year, according to PennDOT.

“The Bridgeville-based PennDOT District 11 region has various traffic signal upgrade projects under design,” Waters-Trasatt said, including adaptive signal projects on Freeport Road and Route 8.

Updates along the Sewickley Valley region’s busiest road are complete for the time being.

“PennDOT doesn’t have other traffic signal work planned along Route 65 in Pittsburgh’s northern suburbs at this time,” Waters-Trasatt said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.