Places of worship: St. Stephen’s to host St. Patrick’s Day lunch

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Beth Samuel Jewish Center

The center is at 810 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

For information, visit bethsamuel.org or contact the center at bethsamuel office@comcast.net or 724-266-5238.

• 6:30 p.m. March 15 — Sisterhood Food Fest and DARA talk

• 9 a.m. March 16 — Torah Yogah

• 10 a.m. March 17 — Megillah Reading and Purim Party

• 10 a.m. March 24 — Adult Ed with Cantor Rena Shapiro: Dr. Ruth’s Inspiring Story

Blackburn United Methodist Church

The church is at 910 Blackburn Road, Sewickley Heights.

Christ Church at Grove Farm

The church is at 244 Duff Road, Ohio Township.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

The church is at 222 Beaver St., Sewickley. For more information, call 412-741-4552.

• The Reading Room is open on the third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Anglican Church, Edgeworth

The church is at 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth. For more information, visit www.edgworthanglican.com.

Grace Orthodox Presbyterian

The church is at 1419 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne. For more information, visit www.graceopcpgh.org or call 412-741-3430.

• Weekly Lord’s Day morning instruction begins at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship is at 11 a.m. and evening worship begins at 6 p.m. Sundays.

Sewickley Presbyterian

The church is at 414 Grant St., Sewickley. For more information, visit sewickley presby.org or call 412-741-4550.

• Club 345, an after-school program for grades 3-5, meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the Faith House. Parents are asked to check their children in and to pick them up. Kids will play games, do craft projects and have a snack. Contact Brian Mack at bmack@sewickleypresby.org or 412-741-4550.

• Youth Group, for grades 6-12, meets from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sundays in the Faith House. Students have time to eat, hang out and grow in their faith alongside their peers. Contact Mike Creamer at mcreamer@sewickleypresby.org.

• The Men’s Huddle meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Faith House. All men are welcome, regardless of denomination. The group focuses on fellowship and growing in faith. The current study is “Discipleship Essentials to Building Your Life in Christ” by Greg Ogden. Books will be available at the Huddle. Direct questions to 412-741-4550.

• Koinonia is a women’s group that meets from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Women gather for communion and a study. The study is “Acts for Everyone, Part 2” by NT Wright.

• Do you like to knit or would you like to learn how? Knitting for Mission meets at 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Faith House. This group knits items that are specific to needs in a variety of different mission organizations. All levels of knitters are welcome.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Nar-Anon, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous are hosted at various times during the week. Times and days are listed on the church website.

Sewickley United Methodist Church

The church is at 337 Broad St. For more information, visit sewickleyumc.org or call 412-741-9430.

North Way Sewickley Valley

North Way Christian Community offers six locations across the Pittsburgh area, including its Sewickley Valley location.

Services for the Sewickley Valley location are held at Osborne Elementary School, 1414 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne.

For more information, visit northway.org or call 724-935-6800.

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church

The church is at 2365 McAleer Road, Franklin Park. For more information, visit stbrendans.org or call 412-364-5974.

• A potluck Meager Meal will be offered each Wednesday in Lent beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring soup, salad or bread, then view a brief presentation involving the meditations of the Rev. Richard Rohr. Small groups will then have guided discussion and silent meditation.

• Brendan’s Boots, the parish hiking group, will take its next walk at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood March 21, after meeting at the church at 10 a.m. The historic cemetery holds the remains of notable Pittsburghers, including Stephen Foster, Josh Gibson, Stanley Turrentine, Lillian Russell, Thomas Mellon, Harry Thaw and John Neville. Hikers will gather for lunch afterward.

• “Being a Modern Episcopalian” is a series of small-group discussions led Mondays at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Regis Smolko on issues facing Christians today.

• St. Brendan’s Adopt-a-Highway chapter will hold its next roadside litter cleanup March 30 after meeting at the church at 8:30 a.m. Participants, who must be at least 14 years old, will pick up trash at the Camp Horne Road interchange of I-279 in Ohio Township.

• ESL Conversation Friends teaches conversational English to immigrants Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. New students are welcome, and volunteer tutors are needed.

St. James Catholic

The church is at 200 Walnut St., Sewickley.

• The church will have Eucharistic Adoration Monday through Friday during Lent. Adoration begins after 9 a.m. Mass until 9 p.m., and Fridays until 6:45 p.m., followed by Stations of the Cross.

St. Matthew’s AME Zion Church

The church is at 345 Thorn St., Sewickley.

St. Paul’s Lutheran

The church is at 616 Washington St., Sewickley. For information, call 412-741-8484 or visit www.stpauls sewickley.org.

• Worship is held at 8:15 and 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every other Tuesday.

• At 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 10, the church will hold soup dinners followed by Lenten worship at 7 that are open to all.

St. Stephen’s Anglican Church

The church is at 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley. For information, call 412-741-1790 or visit www.ststephenschurch.net.

• Weekend worship is held at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 8, 9 and 11:10 a.m. Sundays. During Lenten season, pastors will teach from the Book of Nehemiah, telling the inspiring story of the rebuilding of Jerusalem after the years of exile.

• All who are suffering the loss of a loved one are welcome to GriefShare. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the church library.

• The Christy House will serve a special St. Patrick’s Day lunch on March 15. All proceeds benefit local ministries for women and children. For more info, visit https://www. ststephenschurch.net/christy-house.

Tags:Sewickley