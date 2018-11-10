Pittsburgh Bishop Zubik to host listening sessions in wake of grand jury report

Saturday, November 10, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Pittsburgh Catholic Bishop David A. Zubik will host four listening sessions in response to the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on sexual abuse, including incidents that happened in the Pittsburgh diocese.

The sessions are a chance for Catholics and others “to express their thoughts and concerns, and to offer suggestions” in the wake of the report, according to a diocesan news release.

They will take place in the context of prayer and will be led by a team of lay professionals who seek to provide a structured format for the faithful to be heard concerning the current challenges in the church and to express viewpoints for moving forward. Survivors of child sexual abuse by clergy and their family members, as well as parishioners are invited to share their feelings and struggles.

Zubik will be present to listen to the faithful and will rely on the skill of lay leaders to facilitate the evening. Once all of the sessions have been held, Zubik will prepare a pastoral response with the help of the facilitators.

“Over the course of the last weeks I have received many e-mails, text messages and letters from folks,” Zubik said in a statement. “I look forward to these opportunities to hear directly from people about what they expect of the Church so that I can best respond to their needs. Survivors of abuse and their families need not be silent about what they suffer and the faithful need an opportunity to express their feelings, concerns and questions.”

The sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held as follows:

• Nov. 29 at Saint Paul Cathedral, Oakland 108 N. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh

• Dec. 3 at Saint Thomas à Becket Church, Jefferson Hills 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills

• Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2270 Brodhead Road, Hopewell

• Dec. 6 at Saint Ferdinand Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry

“Child sexual abuse by clergy has caused great suffering in the lives of survivors of abuse and concern among the faithful,” Bishop Zubik said. “These listening sessions are intended to be another way that we can support their continued healing.”