Photo Gallery: Sewickley Santa Parade

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 11:36 AM

Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review The Big Guy himself waves to the crowd at the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1. Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review Member of the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band Color Guard perform at the Sewickley Santa Parade. Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review The Quaker Valley High School Marching Band gets the crowd in the holiday spirit at the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1. Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review Lovebug Therapeutic Horses walk the parade route at the Sewickley Santa Parade. Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review Members of the Ohio Valley Community Band entertain the crowd at the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1. Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review Rudolph greets the crowd at the Sewickley Santa Parade. Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review Mayor Brian Jeffe wishes the crowd happy holidays at the Sewickley Santa Parade. Previous Next

Mild weather meant a great crowd for the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1. Members of local fire departments, marching bands and dance groups made their way down Beaver Street before Santa himself made his appearance atop a Cochran Hose Company fire truck.