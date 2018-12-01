Photo Gallery: Sewickley Santa Parade
Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 11:36 AM
Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review
The Big Guy himself waves to the crowd at the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1.
Member of the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band Color Guard perform at the Sewickley Santa Parade.
The Quaker Valley High School Marching Band gets the crowd in the holiday spirit at the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1.
Lovebug Therapeutic Horses walk the parade route at the Sewickley Santa Parade.
Members of the Ohio Valley Community Band entertain the crowd at the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1.
Rudolph greets the crowd at the Sewickley Santa Parade.
Mayor Brian Jeffe wishes the crowd happy holidays at the Sewickley Santa Parade.
Mild weather meant a great crowd for the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1. Members of local fire departments, marching bands and dance groups made their way down Beaver Street before Santa himself made his appearance atop a Cochran Hose Company fire truck.