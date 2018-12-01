Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Photo Gallery: Sewickley Santa Parade

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 11:36 AM

Mild weather meant a great crowd for the Sewickley Santa Parade Dec. 1. Members of local fire departments, marching bands and dance groups made their way down Beaver Street before Santa himself made his appearance atop a Cochran Hose Company fire truck.

