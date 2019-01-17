‘Owl Prowl’ coming to Sewickley’s Audobon Greenway

Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 6:03 AM

An after-dark “Owl Prowl” will be held at Sewickley’s Audubon Greenway Conservation Area off of Magee Road starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.

National Aviary ornithologist Bob Mulvihill will lead the nature walk to listen and look for owls. Equipped with a call device to coax owls closer to the group, Mulvihill will lead the group through wooded paths, during which participants will discuss owls and their unique adaptations and hear an introduction to the species of owls that can be found in the area.

All experience levels are welcome.

The cost is $10 per person and registration is required. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight, dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Registration is required and space is limited. The program is for ages 7 and up. To register, contact Audrey Beichner at 412-258-9463 or audrey.beichner@aviary.org.