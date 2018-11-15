November is the time to be aware of diabetes risk, Heritage Valley experts say

Thursday, November 15, 2018 | 10:48 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital

In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, Heritage Valley Health System is encouraging Southwestern Pennsylvania residents to learn their risk for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and to take preventive action in reducing the chances of developing the disease.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 30.3 million Americans — nearly 1 in 10 — have diabetes. Additionally, 84.1 million American adults — approximately 1 in 3 — have prediabetes.

“Diabetes is a very serious and prevalent disease within our community,”Dr. Lucas Heller of Heritage Valley Multispecialty Group Endocrinology, said in a news release. “Without lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, moderate physical activity, weight loss, and even medication for some, many people living with prediabetes will go on to develop type 2 diabetes. We encourage people to take preventive steps so they can stay healthier longer and lower their risk.”

Heritage Valley, which operates the hospital in Sewickley, offers a variety of educational services and programs for those who are at risk or need help managing diabetes.

LifeSmart provides healthy lifestyle programs for adults within the Heritage Valley Health System community who have been identified as having prediabetes, the leading risk factor for type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome or obesity. In this program, nurse educators and dietitians work with individuals on ways to implement behavior changes that will help them lead a healthier lifestyle that can possibly prevent diabetes. This program is provided at no cost. Participants must have a Heritage Valley Health System physician, but do not need to have UPMC Health Plan benefits to participate.

Living with Diabetes encompasses three educational and specialized services: healthy living with diabetes group class, one on one instruction with a certified diabetes nurse educator, and one on one instruction with a registered dietitian for nutrition counseling (medical nutrition therapy). The healthy living with diabetes classes cover information related to managing your diabetes and keeping your blood glucose in good control. These classes are taught by registered nurses and registered dietitians who are also certified diabetes educators.

Heritage Valley Endocrinology specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes and hormone disorders. Dr. Lucas Heller, Dr. Samantha DeMauro-Jablonski and Karen Mayo, work with patients to create a comprehensive care plan and individualized therapy. Their practices are located in Edgeworth, 100 Hazel Lane, Sewickley and Aliquippa, 2360 Hospital Drive. To make an appointment, call 724-773-8981.

To learn more about LifeSmart or Living with Diabetes, call Heritage Valley Community Health Services at 866-328-8389 or visit www.heritagevalley.org/pages/diabetes.