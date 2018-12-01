No tax increase in proposed 2019 Edgeworth budget

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Edgeworth is considering a balanced budget for 2019 with no property tax increases.

The proposed $2.8 million budget reflects a slight increase in 2018’s spending plan. Borough Manager John Schwend attributes that to additional revenue to the borough from a 2.7 percent increase in assessed value in property and a 3 percent increase in revenue generated from earned income tax.

The borough’s earned income tax (EIT) rate will remain at 1 percent, split 50/50 with the school district.

“More homes are being built. That’s why we expect an overall assessed valuation for homes to be higher,” Schwend said, adding the additional revenue from residents’ EIT could mean workers got raises, earning a higher income.

He said around $550,000 is proposed to go toward the borough’s capital improvement fund, which covers expenses related to road repairs, sewer projects and other longterm projects.

Schwend said the borough’s property tax millage rate, 4.15 mills, will stay the same. The rate has remained unchanged for 16 years, he said.

The proposed budget includes 3 percent salary bumps for all borough staff members.

Below is a list of the township’s largest expenditures in 2019’s proposed budget:

Police: $704,000

Public Works: $372,000

Fire: $92,000

Council will vote on a finalized budget at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 18.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.