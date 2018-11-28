No tax increase in proposed 2019 Aleppo budget

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Submitted Aleppo Township.

Aleppo Township is considering a balanced budget for 2019 with no increase to its property taxes.

The proposed $1.5 million budget reflects a slight decrease in last year’s spending plan. Township Manager Gwen Patterson said that’s because the township does not plan on having any road paving projects in 2019.

“And last year we spent some money in paving — around $400,000 — on one major residential street,” Patterson said.

The road was Sewickley Heights Drive.

Patterson said the township will tuck away around $160,000 for paving projects that could happen in 2020 or 2021.

The township’s millage rate, 3.5 mills, will stay unchanged. Patterson said the last change was a reduction several years ago.

Below is a list of the township’s largest expenditures in 2019’s proposed budget:

• Public works — $424,000

• Transfers to Other Funds — $228,000

• Administration — $203,000

• Fire — $116,000

• Solid waste — $113,000

• Police — $106,000

The township will hold an agenda-setting meeting Dec. 10, where residents can discuss the proposed budget, Patterson said.

Council will vote on a final budget during its Dec. 17 meeting.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.