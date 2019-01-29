No repairs scheduled for Sewickley Heights road slide

Reflective construction panels have been placed along a section of Way Hollow Road to alert motorists of a road slide.

Blackburn Road was closed to motorists the last four months of 2018. During that time, Don McCormick frequently used Way Hollow Road to get to and from Sewickley Heights.

The Ohio Township resident is concerned about the state of Way Hollow and its deteriorating quality, especially for drivers heading toward Edgeworth from Backbone Road. Drivers traveling the opposite direction can see the problem clearly, he said.

“Go up there all the way to the top, and you’ll see where the road dips quite a bit on the left lane, and they’re going to have to repair that,” McCormick said.

He added that there are at least two significant dips in the road that threaten to take out an entire lane of traffic.

Way Hollow is one of several roads in the Sewickley Valley area maintained by the the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT), according to Edgeworth Borough Manager John Schwend. He declined to comment on the condition of Way Hollow Road, which runs for almost a mile between Edgeworth and Sewickley Heights.

Route 65, Big Sewickley Creek and Little Sewickley Creek roads are also maintained by the state. Little Sewickley Creek has needed maintenance since 2017, when a slide caused a one-way closure on the road, according to Schwend.

“PennDOT is in the design stages of their repair for the slide on Little Sewickley Creek. We were scheduled for their 2019 construction schedule, but with numerous landslides in the region in 2018, we have not received confirmation that the work will occur this year,” he said.

PennDOT’s website includes a scheduled road slide repair project for a section of Little Sewickley Creek Road running southeast from the Edgeworth-Leet Township border. The project has an estimated start date of June 2020. The state plans to begin work in September of this year to repair a slide on Redgate Road in Aleppo Township.

PennDOT does not have any planned projects listed on its website for Way Hollow Road. A media representative for Engineering District 11, which encompasses Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, did not respond to a request for comment.

Although Blackburn Road reopened just before Christmas, McCormick said Way Hollow is fairly well-traveled. He urged drivers to use caution when coming down the road from Sewickley Heights.

“You just have to be aware when you’re coming down (and) you’re in the lane, it’ll dip quite a bit,” he said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.