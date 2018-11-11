‘Navigate the Cloud’ program set at Sewickley Public Library

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Library closed

The library will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 through Thanksgiving Day.

Children’s programs

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

• Lego Club for kindergarten through fifth grade will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20.

Teen programs for grades 6-12

• Anime Club will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Newcomers are welcome. No registration required.

• RPG Sunday for those interested in role-playing games will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. Newcomers are welcome.

Adult programs

• “Navigating the Cloud: Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud and more” will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19.

• Let’s Talk About Murder: A True Crime Discussion Group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19. November’s theme is family. Open to those 21 and older.

• Learn how to improve sleep and overall health during a program from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20. The program is led by Certified Health Education Specialist Leesa Dibartola.

• The Senior iPad/iPhone Club, for adults and seniors interested in expanding their knowledge of iPads and iPhones, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Bring your own device if you have one.

• Learn about therapeutic touch and experience a peaceful evening during a reiki session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Book groups

The Get Lit book club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Sharp Edge in Sewickley. This month’s title is “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware. For ages 21 and older.

Story times

• Story time chess for ages 4-5 will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Each week, participants will learn about a different piece and why it moves the way it does.

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.