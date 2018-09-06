Municipal leaders weigh Sewickley’s wastewater treatment options

Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 10:09 AM

The Sewickley Borough Building.

Sewickley may soon become the next Sewickley Valley community to ship its sewage to Leetsdale for treatment, a move that could benefit customers in both municipalities, according to preliminary data reviewed by Leetsdale Engineer Dan Slagle.

For years, Sewickley’s wastewater plant has produced an unpleasant odor which residents have complained about and ongoing maintenance has proven costly and is something that’s tough for the borough to keep paying for.

In July, council members authorized Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering to put together a presentation that compares the cost of repairing the plant with the cost of shipping the borough’s wastewater to Leetsdale for treatment.

“I’d be very surprised if the numbers came in and showed this is something we could afford to do,” council President Jeff Neff said during an Aug. 14 meeting, referencing the cost of making the repairs.

Neff also indicated in the meeting that the engineering firm’s presentation should be ready later this month.

The idea of shipping wastewater from Sewickley to Leetsdale was discussed eight years ago, when officials considered consolidating authorities and having a common wastewater plant, Slagle said.

Those conversations never went anywhere, but the latest talks have been more productive.

Jonathan Kuzma of the Leetsdale Municipal Authority reached out to Sewickley’s Wastewater Treatment Department more than six months ago to discuss the possibility of shipping wastewater to Leetsdale.

At that time, Slagle said, Sewickley was investigating options for repairing its plant.

Since then, representatives of both municipalities have jointly explored the idea of consolidating wastewater treatment.

Sewickley officials have toured Leetsdale’s treatment plant and Slagle has shared preliminary data Leetsdale has about potential changes in rate structures for residents.

“In the preliminary data that we looked at, there would be a decrease (in rates),” Slagle said.

According to current data, he reviewed, Slagle said rate structures would decrease for both Leetsdale and Sewickley residents. He did not detail the exact amount of the potential decrease.

If Sewickley decides to ship waste to Leetsdale, its current wastewater treatment plant would be converted into a pump station, Neff said in an email. The plant would likely be mothballed, Slagle said.

Although Leetsdale’s eight-year-old wastewater plant was designed to handle flow from additional municipalities, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will need to determine whether it can handle Sewickley’s wastewater, Slagle said. The amount of wastewater the plant handles would double if Sewickley decides to use Leetsdale’s facility, he said.

Sewickley isn’t the only municipality in the Sewickley Valley region to consider working with Leetsdale on wastewater treatment. Bell Acres has recently started shipping its wastewater to Leetsdale, and Slagle said this has enticed Sewickley officials to investigate whether or not they should follow suit.

Although Sewickley isn’t ready to make a decision concerning its wastewater plant, Neff indicated in last month’s council meeting that Lennon, Smith, Souleret’s presentation should provide some clarity.

Slagle likes how Sewickley’s leaders have approached the issue thus far.

“I have to applaud Sewickley borough for having the foresight to look at different options at this point,” Slagle said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

