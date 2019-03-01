Multiple events scheduled for Leet Township’s 150th anniversary

Multiple generations have called Leet Township home since its founding in 1869 by a group of residents from the former Sewickley Township.

To celebrate Leet’s 150th anniversary, several events have been planned, said township Manager Betsy Rengers. While the list includes familiar events, like an April 27 “Keep Leet Neat” community clean-up, and a June 1 garage sale, it also features a movie night and an open house.

The first event, an Easter food drive, is held throughout March and ends April 12. During that time, residents can drop off non-perishable foods at the Leet Township Municipal Building to help those in need.

Rengers said there are many reasons to be proud of Leet Township, especially its police department, which she said does “a fantastic job.” The department, one of the oldest in the Quaker Valley area, is led by Chief William Wanto, who has served in the role for 30 years.

Wanto said the opportunity to develop relationships with the residents he serves makes Leet Township special.

“In a small-town atmosphere, you get to know them,” Wanto said. “We’re all on a first-name basis.”

Wanto plans to retire at the end of the year and said he will miss this aspect of his job.

Leet, which has a population of 1,634, became part of the Depreciation Lands after the Revolutionary War, according to the township’s website. Officials from the state purchased the 720,000-acre Depreciation Lands from the Six Nations, a confederation of Native American tribes. They gave the land to ex-soldiers as compensation for serving in the war, after the national currency had depreciated in value.

The township is named after surveyor Jonathan Leet, who eventually laid out the town of Beaver Falls. The state assigned him a portion of the Depreciation Lands, which later bore the name “Leet’s district,” according to the book “History of Allegheny County Pennsylvania,” published in 1889 by A. Warner & Co.

But Leet Township wasn’t officially created until after the Civil War. In February 1869, several citizens of Sewickley Township — now Bell Acres — presented a petition showing many disadvantages associated with their connection to that township. Their petition requested the creation of a new township, to be called Leet.

A vote was taken on June 15, with 88 citizens voting for division and 65 voting against.

The original Leet Township bordered Sewickley, Ohio and Aleppo townships and the Ohio River. It included present-day Edgeworth and Leetsdale, until these municipalities broke off from Leet in 1904, Rengers said.

This year on June 26, the exact date of Leet’s establishment, the township is hosting an open house with historical photographs, handwritten ordinances and minute books dating back to 1901. Refreshments will be served at the event, which will be held from 1 to 8 p.m.

Leet also plans to hold three “Dinner and a Movie” night events at the municipal building this summer, on June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15. The movies to be shown, as well as the menu, will be announced later.

The 150th anniversary calendar also lists a Halloween pumpkin-carving contest in October, as well as a gazebo lighting Nov. 23 to kick off the holiday season. The latter takes place at the Ambridge Park pavilion and will feature music from Quaker Valley Choir.

The events are open to all residents of Leet and are family-friendly — one characteristic that makes Leet special, according to Rengers.

“Leet Township is very family-oriented. There’s generations of families who have lived here throughout the years, and it seems like families — if they have kids — they move back,” she said.

For more information about Leet’s 150th anniversary events, call the township office at 724-266-2280.

