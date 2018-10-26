‘Mindhunter’ seeks extras during casting call at Tull Family Theater

The Tull Family Theater, 418 Walnut St., Sewickley.

The Tull Family Theater is hosting an open casting call for the Emmy-nominated “Mindhunter” series.

Those who want to have a chance to be part of the show can come to the theater from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Esmark and Bouchard Family Community Room of the theater.

Casting agents from “Mindhunter” are seeking individuals over the age of 18 to fill a wide-array of background roles for filming in and around Pittsburgh. The series is set in the 1970s.

There is no need to bring a photo; on a first-come, first-served basis the Mindhunter staff will snap a picture and collect contact information. Mindhunter staff will get back to those of interest.

To jumpstart the process, visit www.mindhuntercasting.com.