Michelle Denk to replace William Cornman on Sewickley council

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 4:03 PM

The Sewickley Borough Building.

Sewickley resident Michelle Denk was appointed Sept. 11 to the Ward 3 council seat that opened up in August when William Cornman resigned.

“I love our town, and I believe it is very precious and rare,” Denk said.

In her application for the position, Denk highlighted her 20 years of business experience in strategic change consulting, as well as her achievements while attending Sewickley Academy.

Denk served as senior class president while at Sewickley Academy and earned the honor of valedictorian. She also has an master’s of business administration degree from the University of Chicago, which she earned in 2001. She has worked in strategic sales at Dietz & Watson since 2013, she said.

She recently served on the Shade Tree Commission, according to her application.

She looks forward to serving the citizens of Sewickley and mentioned her desire to help create a long-term vision for the community in an interview with the Sewickley Herald after the meeting.

Council also appointed Cynthia Mullins to replace Cornman as borough council’s representative on the Shade Tree Commission. Dave Parker was also appointed to a vacancy on the Shade Tree Commission. He will serve out a term that expires on Dec. 31, 2019.

Denk’s term as a councilwoman will also end in December 2019. Council voted 5-3 for her appointment at the meeting, choosing her over two other candidates — Jere Cowden and Thomas Rostek.

“You are a stellar candidate as well, I wish we had two positions available,” council President Jeff Neff told Rostek, the only other candidate in attendance.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.