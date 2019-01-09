Men’s Club to host Fort Pitt educator

Wednesday, January 9, 2019 | 6:33 AM

Senior Men’s Club of the Sewickley Valley YMCA will welcome Kathleen Lugarich, education manager of the Fort Pitt Museum, during their Jan. 18 meeting. Beginning at 10 a.m., Lugarich will discuss Pittsburgh’s origins by exploring the conflict over the forks of the Ohio River between the British, French and Native Americans during the 18th century.

The club is open to all senior men, meets weekly and includes speakers and social events. Upcoming speakers include Barry Lipson, who will present “Our Judicial System” on Jan. 25, and Paul Collier, who will present patriotic DVDs on Feb. 1.

Interested folks can attend as a guest for the day. Contact Roni Vilseck at 412-741-9622 ext. 112 or rvilseck@sewickleyymca.org to join.