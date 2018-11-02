Memorial for Squirrel Hill shooting victims appears in Sewickley’s Wolcott Park

Friday, November 2, 2018 | 1:42 PM

A memorial in the Wolcott Park gazebo on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, that’s part of the Sewickley-area response to the Oct. 27 mass shooting in Squirrel Hill. Previous Next

A memorial appeared Nov. 2 in the gazebo at Wolcott Park on Broad Street in Sewickley that’s part of the regional response to the Oct. 27 mass shooting in Squirrel Hill. People can leave messages on the poster board, which is tied to the gazebo.

One of the messages is a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, which reads in part: “A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.”

