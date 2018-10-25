‘Marie Antoinette’ set to open Oct. 25 at Sewickley Academy

Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 12:06 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Alexis Barlock as the Yolande de Polignac (left) and Serena Hrishenko as Marie Antoinette perform in a scene together during a dress rehearsal for Sewickley Academy’s production of “Marie Antoinette” at the school Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Luke Tyson performs a scene as King Louis XVI during a dress rehearsal for Sewickley Academy’s production of “Marie Antoinette” at the school Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Vinka Bencic as Therese de Lamballe (left) and Serena Hrishenko as Marie Antoinette perform a scene together during a dress rehearsal for Sewickley Academy’s production of “Marie Antoinette” at the school Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Serena Hrishenko performs a scene as Marie Antoinette during a dress rehearsal for Sewickley Academy’s production of “Marie Antoinette” at the school Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Previous Next

The senior class at Sewickley Academy will present the play “Marie Antoinette” at 7 p.m. Oct 25 through 27 and 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Gregg Family Theater, 315 Academy Ave., Edgeworth.

The play is David Adjmi’s contemporary take on the young queen of France. In it, Marie is a confection created by a society that values extravagance and artifice. But France’s love affair with the royals sours as revolution brews, and for Marie, the political suddenly becomes very personal.

From the light and breezy banter at the palace to the surging chants of “Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité!” in the streets, “Marie Antoinette” holds a mirror up to contemporary society that might just be entertaining itself to death. This play explores the worlds of realism and the absurd to shed light on how we treat women through a historical and contemporary lens.

The play contains some minor adult language and should be considered PG-13 for the themes explored.

For tickets, visit : https://www.sewickley.org/page/arts/theater—drama/tickets

