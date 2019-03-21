Man, Woman, Citizen, Emerging Citizen of Year selected

Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 6:00 AM

The Sewickley Herald Citizens of the Year have been selected from a pool of deserving nominees.

Those who were chosen stood out for their dedication to the community.

The Sewickley Herald Man of the Year is James Maslanka, a longtime Sewickley mail carrier who dedicates his time and knowledge to various nature programs, but is probably most well-known for pedaling his custom bike around the Village to water the hanging baskets.

The Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year is Beverly McQuone. A realtor for more than 40 years, McQuone has volunteered for Child Health Association of Sewickley, Girl Scouts and Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital, and has been involved with Sewickley Valley YMCA, St. Stephen’s Church, Quaker Valley schools and Sewickley Academy.

The Sewickley Herald Citizen of the Year is Robert Patterson Jr., president of the board of the Sewickley Community Center. Patterson has fostered relationships throughout the community.

The Sewickley Herald Emerging Citizen of the Year is Nicholas Tusick, a Quaker Valley senior who puts his technology skills to use throughout the district.

The Sewickley Herald Man, Woman, Citizen and Emerging Citizen of the Year will be honored at an awards ceremony and dinner starting at 6 p.m. May 10 at the Edgeworth Club. Tickets are $45 each, or $450 for a table of 10.

RSVP no later than May 1 to sewickleynow@trib web.com or 412-324-1408.

Tags:Sewickley