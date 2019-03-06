Man accused in Leetsdale carjacking faces additional charges

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 10:55 AM

The man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s car and striking her with a hammer in Leetsdale Borough on Feb. 25 now faces additional charges.

At a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Robert Ford, John Matheny, 38, of Darlington, also was charged with strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck, and terroristic threats. Those charges — in addition to the 24 others he faces including kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police — were held for court.

Leetsdale Borough police Chief Daniel Raible said Matheny struck the victim in the head with a hammer after he approached her and asked for a cigarette and money in the Leetsdale Giant Eagle parking lot just before 10 p.m. Feb. 25.

Matheny allegedly smashed through a window with the hammer and got into the vehicle, forcing the woman into the passenger seat.

A Leet Township officer responding to the scene attempted to stop Matheny when he sped away, knocking the officer to the ground.

The woman was able to jump out of the vehicle, and Matheny continued on Beaver Street, where he allegedly struck several vehicles and drove through several yards.

Leetsdale and Sewickley officers initiated a pursuit. Matheny drove to Ambridge, where he crashed into a fence near Eighth and Merchant streets. He left the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Raible said Matheny had drug paraphernalia in his possession and told police he had been doing drugs.

The woman and Leet Township officer were both taken to hospitals for treatment. Raible said the officer sustained minor injuries while the woman had some bumps and bruises from being struck.

According to court documents, Matheny is scheduled to appear in the Allegheny Court of Common Please for formal arraignment at 11 a.m. April 22. He is being held in Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 bond.

