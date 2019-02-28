Woman escapes carjacker after attack in Leetsdale parking lot

Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 10:07 AM

Police are commending a woman for taking action when a man allegedly forced himself into her car and drove away with her inside.

Leetsdale Borough police Chief Daniel Raible said the woman was struck in the head with a hammer by John Matheny, 38, of Darlington, after he approached her and asked for a cigarette and money in the Leetsdale Giant Eagle parking lot just before 10 p.m. Monday.

“She bailed out as he was speeding away,” Raible said. “She did a great deal by getting herself out.”

According to Raible, the woman was approached by Matheny, who smashed through her window with a hammer, forced his way into her vehicle and pushed her into the passenger seat.

A Leet Township officer responding to the scene attempted to stop Matheny when he sped away, knocking the officer to the ground.

The woman jumped out of the vehicle and Matheny continued on Beaver Street, where he struck a few vehicles and drove through several yards.

Leetsdale and Sewickley officers spotted him and initiated a pursuit. Matheny drove to Ambridge, where he crashed into a fence near Eighth and Merchant streets. He left the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Raible said Matheny had drug paraphernalia in his possession and told police he had been doing drugs.

Matheny faces 24 charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police. He was placed in Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5 before District Judge Robert Ford.

The woman was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment.

“She had some bumps and bruises from where he was striking her with a hammer and bumps and bruises to her body from where he was hitting and pulling at her,” Raible said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at Sewickley Hospital. Raible said he doesn’t think the officer is back to work yet.

“This was very random,” said Raible of the incident. “It’s not common for this area.”

