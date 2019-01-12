Library hosts nature center program

Saturday, January 12, 2019 | 6:33 AM

Ohio Township Nature Center

Sewickley Public Library will host family story time at the Ohio Township Nature Center from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14.

The program will include stories, songs and crafts for the entire family.

Online registration closes at 9 p.m. Jan. 13. After that, all registrations must take place by phone or in person at the circulation desk in the children’s department.

For more information or to register, visit www.sewickleylibrary.org or call 412-741-0937.