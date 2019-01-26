Sewickley Public Library hosts book sale

Saturday, January 26, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Chris Pastrick/Tribune-Review The Sewickley Public Library is on Thorn Street.

Beat the winter “blahs” with books.

Browse and buy at the Friends of Sewickley Public Library’s Book Sale. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The sale from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 is $5 per bag sale day.

The library is located at 500 Thorn St., Sewickley. Call 412-741-6920 with questions. All proceeds benefit the Sewickley Public Library of the Quaker Valley School District.