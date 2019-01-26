Sewickley Public Library hosts book sale
Saturday, January 26, 2019 | 6:03 AM
Beat the winter “blahs” with books.
Browse and buy at the Friends of Sewickley Public Library’s Book Sale. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The sale from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 is $5 per bag sale day.
The library is located at 500 Thorn St., Sewickley. Call 412-741-6920 with questions. All proceeds benefit the Sewickley Public Library of the Quaker Valley School District.