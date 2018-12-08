Let’s be civil during the bustle of this Christmas season

As our Christmas countdown continues, here’s a holiday story for you:

It involves parking, and in the five months I’ve been working in Sewickley, I know parking is something people enjoy talking — or more accurately, complaining about. It happened Thursday night in Beaver, where my boys were performing in an annual preschool Christmas pageant.

These pageants have become a production, and they draw a huge audience of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. That meant the parking lot was full by the time we arrived. We thought we found a spot and parked in the dark lot without realizing our vehicle was among four that were blocking in the residents of a house adjacent to the church.

When the announcement was made that those vehicles had to be moved or be towed, I knew they were talking about us, so I trudged out into the snow as the program was starting and missed my youngest son’s performance.

Bah, Humbug, right?

It gets worse. I moved the car a few blocks away because finding parking in Beaver is…well, it’s like finding parking in Sewickley. On my walk back, I saw the cars that were blocked in and was glad I moved.

I caught the end of the pageant, enjoyed cookies and went to get the car when I noticed the cars that were no longer blocked in. But they hadn’t been moved and were covered in the light flurries that made the season festive that night.

Double-bah, humbug!

It made me feel like a Grinch or Scrooge because I missed my son’s performance moving the car. I know we were wrong to park where we did, and I understand the people’s annoyance about being blocked in, but if they didn’t have to go anywhere, why had they complained?

It was no big deal, I told my pregnant, emotional wife as I smiled it off, although I was as ticked as she was. It wasn’t worth fuming about. This isn’t the season for it.

It was simply something annoying that happened that was best handled with a grudging smile. I share it with you as a reminder that life is filled with these daily annoyances. Especially as we bustle about, wait in line and in traffic during this Christmas season.

We have a choice to make when we’re faced with these moments where we can be rude and selfish. We can fume and spew expletives and show everyone our worst side or we can strive for something better. We can smile, be patient and do what’s right without making a fuss. We can understand that it may not be the best day in the other, offending person’s life as well, and also understand we’re in this together and it’s a lot better if we keep the “merry” in Christmas and forget the humbug.

As our countdown continues, remember there are only 17 sleeps until Christmas.

