Leetsdale native to perform in ‘The Addams Family’ at Lincoln Park

Friday, October 26, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Submitted The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Charter School. Submitted Previous Next

A Leetsdale resident who is a ninth grader at Lincoln Park Performing Art’s Center is part of the cast of its production of ‘The Addams Family.’

The show is part of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center’s 2018-2019 Highmark Blue Cross / Blue Shield Subscription Series.

“The Addams Family” will play for four performances Nov. 16 through 18.

“This is a great, family fun musical that celebrates the popular 1960s television show, as well as the more recent movies, while adding its own musical twist,” said Director Rosh Raines.

Jamie Greb of Leetsdale, a ninth-grader at the school, is part of the 51-person cast.

Tickets are available online at www.lincolnparkarts.org/events, or by calling the Lincoln Park Box office at (724) 576-4644.