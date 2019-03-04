Leetsdale Fire Department gearing up for fish fry at VFW

Monday, March 4, 2019 | 6:00 AM

The annual Leetsdale Fire Department Fish Fry will be held every Friday during Lent, starting March 8.

For the 11th year, Post 3372 Leetsdale VFW will host.

Fire department members will prepare hand-battered fish, shrimp, fresh-cut fries and their famous desserts.

Eat in or takeout available. Call ahead at 724-266-3409.

Fish dinner — $10

Shrimp dinner — $10

Fish sandwich — $7.50

Extra piece of fish, with purchase — $5.75

Extra piece of shrimp, with purchase — $1.75

Cole slaw — $1

French fries — $1.75

Extra bun — $1

Dessert — prices vary

Pop — $1.50

Water — $1.25

Coffee or tea — 50 cents

